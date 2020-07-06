comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app: Check details | BGR India
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app: Check details

Wearables

While the latest fitness band is yet to make its global debut, the Mi Band 5 Pro leaks have started surfacing online.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 12:46 PM IST
Mi Band 4 Review First Impressions (5)

(Representational image)

Xiaomi has already launched its latest Mi Band 5 in China and is soon expected to launch it in India and Philippines too. While the latest fitness band is yet to make its global debut, the Mi Band 5 Pro leaks have started surfacing online. This wearable is likely to first hit China and then other countries. The device has been spotted on the Mi Fit app, confirming its presence.

A screenshot of the Xiaomi Mi Fit app has been shared on GeekDoing, which shows codename “Kongming Pro.” You might be wondering, how can this be Mi Band 5 Pro. In China, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has codename “Kongming,” and its global version is called “York.” Additionally, the model without NFC is called “Kongming L.” The “Kongming Pro” codename clearly confirms that a new Mi Band is in works and will launch soon.

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps like TikTok, ShareIt, CamScanner

Apart from this information, the screenshot didn’t reveal any other details. It only confirms that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro will come with support for NFC as there is a transit card option in the screenshot. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of this Mi Band, it is soon expected to make this wearable official. Besides, the Mi Band 5 India launch is not too far. The fitness band has already received BIS certification, meaning the India launch is nearing.

In Philippines, it could launch as soon as in July or August. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 packs a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant will deliver 14 days of battery life. The standard version is said to offer up to 20 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. As usual, users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile पर खर्च कर दिए 2 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे उड़ाई दादा की पेंशन

ग्लोबल टेक कंपनियों Amazon, Google की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, स्थानीय स्टार्टअप को मदद करेगी सरकार

देश का पहला सोशल मीडिया एप Elyments लॉन्च, Facebook, Whatsapp को मिलेगी टक्कर

TikTok के बैन के 2 दिनों में देसी Roposo ने जोड़े 2.2 करोड़ यूजर्स, Mitron और Chingari एप की मौज

Samsung Galaxy M41 फोन 6,800mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers