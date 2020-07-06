Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app: Check details

Xiaomi has already launched its latest Mi Band 5 in China and is soon expected to launch it in India and Philippines too. While the latest fitness band is yet to make its global debut, the Mi Band 5 Pro leaks have started surfacing online. This wearable is likely to first hit China and then other countries. The device has been spotted on the Mi Fit app, confirming its presence.

A screenshot of the Xiaomi Mi Fit app has been shared on GeekDoing, which shows codename “Kongming Pro.” You might be wondering, how can this be Mi Band 5 Pro. In China, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has codename “Kongming,” and its global version is called “York.” Additionally, the model without NFC is called “Kongming L.” The “Kongming Pro” codename clearly confirms that a new Mi Band is in works and will launch soon.

Apart from this information, the screenshot didn’t reveal any other details. It only confirms that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro will come with support for NFC as there is a transit card option in the screenshot. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of this Mi Band, it is soon expected to make this wearable official. Besides, the Mi Band 5 India launch is not too far. The fitness band has already received BIS certification, meaning the India launch is nearing.

In Philippines, it could launch as soon as in July or August. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 packs a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant will deliver 14 days of battery life. The standard version is said to offer up to 20 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker features a heart rate sensor and even has a new Health mode. The latter lets female users track their menstrual cycle, which is a nice addition. As usual, users will be able to check notifications and control music on the fitness band.