Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just shared a new teaser hinting at the global launch of its latest wearable. As per the tease, the company indicated that its Mi Band 5 is coming to the international market next month. This launch comes just hours after the company launched the wearable in the Chinese market. In fact, the device is not even out for sale in China. The company seems to be improving its speed at rolling out the latest hardware in other markets. We already know the specifications and pricing for the wearable. Let's check out the details around this Mi Band 5 launch teaser from Xiaomi here.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 coming to the global market in July; details

The company posted the teaser image on its Xiaomi Global Twitter account. The image showcases the latest wearable along with the text "Mi Smart Band 4" and "See you next month". This image also comes with the caption "How soon? Sooner than you expect". Taking a look back at the launch date, the company has priced the Mi Band 5 at RMB 189 (around Rs 2,025). The NFC variant is priced at RMB 229 (around Rs 2,500). It is available in four different color options. These options include Black, Green, Yellow, and Red.

Mi Band 5 sports a larger 1.2-inch display. This new larger display enables support for over 100 animated watch faces with characters from popular animated series. Buyers can expect watch faces from popular series including Neon Genesis Evangelion, and SpongeBob SquarePants. The display is brighter and produces dynamic colors compared to its predecessor. Xiaomi has also introduced a new magnetic charging system that uses two electrodes sticking out of the bottom part.

The company also claims that Mi Band 5 now uses professional sensors for improved tracking. With the fitness tracker, you now have the option to track 11 professional sports modes. It also features period tracking in the form of Women’s Health mode. The company claims improvements to heart rate monitoring and support for REM sleep in addition to light and deep sleep. It also comes with support for NFC-based payment in collaboration with UnionPay. Other new features include camera remote control, support for Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant, and more. We can expect it to come with support for Google Pay, Amazon Alexa, and Master Card in the international market.