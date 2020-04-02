Xiaomi Mi Band 5 tipped to launch on April 3

Xiaomi is reportedly set to launch its latest Mi Band 5 in China tomorrow, April 3. The Chinese company recently released a poster that suggested 22 new products launching on Xiaomi’s Smart Inn Mi Fan Festival. There is no confirmed information on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch at this event, but most reports online speculate the same. It’s been noted that the Mi Band 5 will be the main highlight of this event. The event will take place on April 3 at 14:00.

So far reports have noted that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will also support NFC globally. If it is indeed true, then the Mi Band 5 will be the first Xiaomi fitness band to support NFC outside China market, reports GizChina. The specifications are very scarce at this moment, but according to TizenHelp, the band will come with a 1.2-inch display. It is slightly bigger than the current 0.95-inch AMOLED screen on its predecessor Mi Band 4.

A past report in October 2019 shared similar information about NFC support. This likely meant that Mi Band 5 might also come with support for Mi Pay or may also support other payment services. As per the old information, Xiaomi may price the wearable at 179 RMB which will roughly come out to be around Rs 1,800.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The company has still not shared any official details regarding the wearable. Last time around, a report had suggested that the Mi Band 5 may launch around June 2020. But based on the recent report, this might just launch tomorrow during the Xiaomi’s Smart Inn Mi Fan Festival in China. We can expect global release after the COVID-19 situation gets better.