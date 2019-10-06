comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature NFC support outside China
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature NFC support outside China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could be a huge update for global markets if it supports NFC outside China. This will unlock potential for contactless payment solution on the wrist worn fitness tracker.

  • Published: October 6, 2019 1:05 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review First Impressions (1)

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been out in the market for just a few months but its successor might already be in the works. The Mi Band 4 launched in China back in June and it comes with a color display, NFC and a microphone. However, the global variant of Mi Band 4 does not feature NFC or microphone. But, a new report suggests the Mi Band 5 will not have such region restrictions and will feature NFC outside China as well.

The Mi Band 5 might debut as the successor to Mi Band 4 towards the end of this year. According to Tizenhelp, it will be more advanced and durable than the previous model. While it is tipped to offer NFC functionality outside its home market, the built-in mic might still be China-only feature. The details regarding Xiaomi‘s next generation wearable remains scant at this moment. The Chinese smartphone maker has not shared any details or leaked any information about its next generation wearable.

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Also Read

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

For its wearables, Xiaomi follows annual refresh cycle. It launched the Mi Band 3 in May last year while the Mi Band 4 arrived in June this year. There is a possibility that the Mi Band 5 will arrive around the same time next year. However, if the device turns out to be a meaningful update then Xiaomi might push the launch early and introduce it towards the end of this year. According to IDC, Xiaomi became the top wearable brand in the wrist-worn devices segment during Q2 2019.

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

Also Read

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

It shipped 5.9 million devices registering a 42 year-over-year growth. With a market share of 17.3 percent, it is ahead of Apple, which has a market share of 14.8 percent. IDC notes that Xiaomi maintains the leadership thanks to demand for its latest Mi Band 4. The research firm observed that the positive momentum will carry forward and projects shipments to reach 152.7 million units by the end of 2019. The Mi Band 5 might arrive early to cash in on this positive trend in the segment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 6, 2019 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
News
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung

News

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel and Samsung
Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more

News

Black Shark 2 gets OTA update with August security patch, Digital Wellbeing and more
ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000

News

ViewSonic 32-inch curved monitor launched in India for Rs 49,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out top deals on last day

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty को मोबाइल में खेलने के लिए ये होनी चाहिए एलिजिबिलिटी

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में बेचे 53 लाख डिवाइस, स्मार्टफोन का आंकड़ा 38 लाख के पार

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival सेल का आज आखिरी दिन: TV और स्मार्टफोन की ये हैं 3 बेस्ट डील्स

OnePlus 7T Pro 10 अक्टूबर को Amazon India पर होगा लॉन्च, McLaren Edition भी आएगा!

Krimston Two केस आपके सिंगल सिम फोन को बना देगा ड्यूल सिम , Amazon से इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
News
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin