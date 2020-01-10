comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch with 1.2-inch display | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch with 1.2-inch display, NFC, Google Pay support

As the expected launch time-frame approaches, more information about the upcoming Mi Band 5 is surfacing online. According to a new report, the company is likely to make evolutionary improvements to the next version.

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to be already working on the next version of its fitness band. Almost seven months after launching the current Mi Band 4, the company is likely working on the Mi Band 5. As the expected launch time-frame approaches, more information about the upcoming Mi Band 5 is surfacing online. According to a new report, the company is likely to make evolutionary improvements to the next version. The company is expected to launch the upcoming version in the coming months. Talking a look back at the Mi Band 4 launch, the next one may launch around June 2020.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 details

According to the report from Tizen Help, it seems like Xiaomi will add NFC to all variants of the Mi Band 5. In the past, the company has limited the feature to Chinese variants of the Mi Band. This is not the first time that we have heard about this feature. A past report in October 2019 shared similar information about NFC support surfaced online. In addition, the report also indicated that the device will come with a 1.2-inch screen. This is a notable improvement from the 0.95-inch display on the current generation.

The display will also be brighter with better contrast to ensure improved usability under direct sunlight. The report also clarified that the upcoming version will feature a full-color AMOLED panel. Talking about NFC, it also looks like the Global version of Mi Band 5 will also support contactless payments. This likely means that Mi Band 5 will come with support for Google Pay, and other payment services.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

At the time of writing, the Mi Band 4 only supports Mi Pay service for any purchase or travel. The report also hinted at the possible price of the Mi Band 5. As per the information, Xiaomi may price the wearable at 179 RMB which amounts to Rs 1,831. The company has not shared any official details regarding the wearable.

