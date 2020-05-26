Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with bigger display spotted online

Xiaomi is going to launch its new fitness wearable Mi Band 5 very soon. How can we say that? Well the company’s upcoming product has been spotted in live photos this week. This suggests the launch date is not far away. The live photos spotted on Weibo, by GSMArena shows the Mi Band 5 with a bigger display. The photos also show the upcoming band with a new charging point. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 Global Stable update released for the Mi 9, Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro

For context, the Xiaomi Mi Band line-up is one of the most popular and affordable fitness trackers in the market. The company has continued to evolve the fitness tracker with each generation. As the anticipated launch of the wearable approaches, some new information has leaked online.

The Mi Band 5 is likely to get new set of features, including a bigger display than its current o.95-inch size. This is also expected to be the first Mi Band to offer voice support through Amazon’s Alexa. It is also rumoured to get improved fitness tracking features, and sensor called SpO2 to measure blood oxygen saturation. We are also likely to see Women menstrual functions in the smart band. These will make the upcoming fitness band much more complex and advanced than the current version.

The company is also expected to add a “Personal Activity Intelligence” or PAI feature. It turns heart rate data in a “single, personal score” with how much activity one needs to stay healthy. The feature measures daily activity and scores the user to inform them about the required physical activity to stay fit. Report says the device could get a price tag of around $28 (Rs 2,100 approx).

The next Mi Band fitness wearable device could make its official debut in the coming months. The company is likely to bring it to China first and then to India.