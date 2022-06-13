comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 6 gets a price cut in India ahead of Mi Band 7's launch
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 gets a price cut in India ahead of Mi Band 7's launch

Xiaomi Mi Band 6's price cut could be a hint of the Mi Band 7's release.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 7 in China offering features like 120 sports modes, Always-On-Display, and Data Analysis support. However, the company is yet to confirm its release date for the Indian market. But it appears that the wearable’s India release won’t be too long as the company has officially reduced the price of the existing Mi Band 6. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Mi Band 6: five notable differences

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has received an official price cut of Rs. 500. But should you buy it now? Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 launched with an Always-on-Display and 120 sports modes

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 gets an official price cut in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was originally launched back in August last year. The smart band was originally priced at Rs. 3,499, but now it is available for Rs. 2,999. It can be purchased from the Xiaomi India website. At the time of writing this story, the price on Amazon wasn’t changed. But we expect it to be updated with the new pricing soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart Band 7 retail box leaked: All you need to know

While the Mi Band 6’s new price is great, those who aren’t in haste are recommended to wait for the Mi Band 7.

This price cut on Band 6 could be a hint that we will see the Mi Band 7 soon in the Indian market. The Mi Band 7 is expected to come at a similar price range as the Mi Band 6. So expect its price to be around Rs 3,500.

In comparison to the Mi Band 6, the Mi Band 7 offers a slightly bigger display(1.62-inch), 120 sports modes, continuous SpO2 monitoring, and a bigger battery(180mAh).

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 1.56-inch AMOLED display. It has a 152 x 486 pixels resolution and up to 450 nits of brightness. The smart band has a 6-axis sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor. It comes with 30 sports modes, a 125mAh battery, and regular SpO2 monitoring.

It has 5 ATM water resistance and shows you call, SMS, and app alerts. It also comes with a camera remote shutter and can control music on your phone. The Band 6 has PAI, idle alerts, and sleep tracking with REM  support.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2022 5:34 PM IST

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 gets a price cut in India ahead of Mi Band 7's launch

Wearables

