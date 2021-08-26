Mi Band 6 has been launched in India during Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event 2022 today. The Chinese tech giant unveiled several new smart home products in the country, but the star of the event was surely the Mi Band 6. At the Smarter Living 2022 event, the company announced new Mi Notebooks, Mi Smart TV 5X, new version of Mi Security camera and router, and more. Also Read - Mi Band 6, Mi Notebooks, Mi TV 5X, Mi security camera, and more to be launched in India today

Mi Band 6 comes at an affordable price of Rs 3,499 and aims to take on the likes of other competitor fitness bands available in the market at the same range. Some of the alternatives to Mi Band 6 are the OnePlus Band, Realme Band, among others. To take on the likes of Mi Band 6, Realme recently confirmed to BGR.in that the company will bring new fitness bands in India this year. Also Read - Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event: Date, How to livestream, what to expect and more

The Mi Band 6 comes in six fresh and vibrant colours including black, blue, orange, yellow, olive, and ivory. We will update this space once Xiaomi announces availability details of the fitness band. Also Read - MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

Mi Band 6 top specs and features

The Mi Band 6 has been available in China since the last few months now and the same model arrives in the country today. The Mi Band 6 succeeds the existing Mi Band 5, which was launched in India last year and currently sells at a price of Rs 2499. Check out the top specs and features of the newly launched Mi fitness band.

-The Mi Band 6 offers a bigger and brighter display. It offers a full screen 1.56-inch AMOLED display and using the Mi Home app, users will be able to choose displays from 60+ built-in band display options.

-The Mi Band is offered in six different colours including black, blue, orange, yellow, olive, and ivory.

-The Mi Band 5 successor also offers several health features, which are crucial to have at this time of COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the key health features of the Mi Band 6 include SpO2 tracking or blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, respirator tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercise, female health tracking and much more.

-The newly launched fitness band offers 30 different fitness modes including basketball, boxing, walking, running, HIIT, core training, Zumba, pilates, badminton and many more.

-Taking cues from the previous generation Mi Bands, the newly launched Mi Band 6 comes with 50-meter water resistance. It also comes with Automatic stroke recognition.

-Similar to the previous generation Mi Band versions, the new Mi Band 6 comes packed with a magnetic charging support. The company claims that the fitness band lasts for 5 days on “heavy usage” and 14 days with battery life in normal mode. And if the band is in power saving mode, it is claimed to last for as long as 19 days.