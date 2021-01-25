According to the report, Mi Band 6 is codenamed as "Pangu" and it has the model number XMSH16HM. (Image: Logger)

Since the launch of in 2018 Xiaomi has launched a new fitness band every year. This year the company is expected to launch Mi Band 6 fitness tracker. According to a new report by Logger, several new details of the upcoming Mi Band 6 have been revealed inside of the app. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 without bank offers on Flipkart: Is it worth buying?

The Zepp app is developed by Xiaomi-backed . This is the official app for and Zepp smartwatch or fitness band lineup. Xiaomi’s Mi Bands, just like the and smart bands are manufactured by Huami, and hence details of Mi Band 6 revealed by the Zepp app could be reliable. It should be noted that the app does not specifically reveal that XMSH16HM is Mi Band 6. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite launching in India but no date confirmed yet

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Leaked details

According to the report, Mi Band 6 is codenamed “Pangu” and it has the model number XMSH16HM. The report states that the Band will come with support for Alexa and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen measurement. The recently launched OnePlus Band has been launched with blood oxygen monitoring support, it is also expected to come with built-in GPS. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series India launch plans for February 2021 leaked

Leaked Mi Band 6 watch faces suggest a higher resolution than that of the This hints that the fitness band will sport a larger display compared to its predecessor. The Mi Band 5 comes packed with a 1.1-inch coloured display.

The report also suggests that the band will come with up to 30 activity modes including dance, Zumba, Cricket, Basketball, Kickboxing among others.

Notably, Xiaomi has not released any confirmed details of the upcoming smart fitness band, hence we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt. These could be the details of the Amazfit Band 6, which is also expected to launch later this year.

We expect Xiaomi to launch its Mi Band 6 fitness tracker around June which is when the Mi Band 5, as well as the Mi Band 4, were launched in 2020 and 2019, respectively.