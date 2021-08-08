Xiaomi Mi Band 6 update brings in ability to the band as a flashlight

Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 6 earlier this year in China. The device is yet to make its debut in multiple global markets including India. Ahead of that, the company has continued to roll out firmware updates to improve the user experience like updating the band to let users reply to text messages. In its latest firmware update for the Mi Band 6, Xiaomi has rolled out another useful feature – the ability to use Mi Band 6 as a flashlight. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 12GB RAM spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 v1.0.4.38 firmware update

The latest v1.0.4.38 firmware update brings in the ability to use the Mi Band 6 as a flashlight. This is not a shortcut to turn on your phone's flashlight, instead, it will light up the display of the band itself in white colour.

While the light is not as bright, it will still come in handy with sufficient light in pitch dark surroundings.

According to a report by TizenHelp, the firmware update is currently rolling out in Kuwait, the UK and the Czech Republic. It is expected to roll out to other regions where Xiaomi currently sells the Mi Band 6 soon.

How to update

To update you first need to ensure you are located in an eligible region. Then you need to update the Mi Fit app to its version 5.3 from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then inside of the app, you can check for the update for the band, and when it shows up, simply tap on the update button. The band would have to be connected to the phone to update.

As of now, it is not known if Xiaomi will roll out the feature to older versions of its smart fitness band like the Mi Band 5.