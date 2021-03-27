Xiaomi has been successful with its lineup of affordable fitness tracking gadgets that it’s launched in multiple markets globally. It was last year that the company launched the Mi Band 5 in June and the fitness tracker received good reviews. Now, the Chinese tech giant has confirmed that it will be launching the successor to the Band 5, the Mi Band 6 on 29 March. Also Read - MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the list

The new fitness tracker is scheduled to launch alongside the company new lineup of smartphones the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra, and the new Mi MIX flagship smartphone.

Mi Band 6 expected design

The upcoming Mi Band 6 is expected to receive multiple upgrades in terms of sensor and its fitness tracking abilities but it looks that the design will be similar to its previous iteration. A leaked image of the smartwatch as per Gizmochina suggests that Xiaomi will keep the Mi Band 6 design identical to the previous generation fitness tracker. The image also shows a magnetic charging cable on the Mi Band 6.

The company’s Head of Product Marketing and Global Spokesperson Abi Go shared a video teasing the Mi Band 6.

Mi Band 6 expected specifications

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Mi Band 6 is expected to come with a blood oxygen level detection monitoring system. This feature was missing on the Mi Band 5. Also, reports say that the Mi Band 6 will come with a bigger display and up to 30 sports and fitness tracking options. Xiaomi could make the band available in a standard and NFC variant.

The Mi Band is expected to be launched in markets outside of China with the moniker Mi Smart Band 6.