News

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launches globally with Always-on-display and bigger screen

Wearables

Mi Band 7 comes with Always-on-Display, 100 watch faces, and Data Analysis feature.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Xiaomi has officially launched a new wearable dubbed Mi Band 7 in the global market. This comes after its China debut last month. The smart band keeps the same design as its predecessor, the Mi Band 6, but adds some iterative improvements in the specs sheet. Some of its highlights include an Always-on-Display, 120 sports modes, and the Data Analysis feature. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with 192 x 490 pixels resolution. This screen is 0.06-inch bigger than the Mi Band 6’s 1.56-inch display. The Band 7 brings Always-on-Display to the wearable. It means now the screen will show you time all the time. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is now selling at Rs 28,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 39,999

Xiaomi has also added the dynamic Mars wallpaper, similar to the one on the MIUI 13 for phones. The display is now slightly brighter at 500 nits. There are over 100 new watch faces available for the smart band. The watch faces can be tweaked from the proprietary Mi Fit app. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces a 'Battery Replacement Program' in India at a starting price of Rs 499

It comes with 110+ sports modes including four professional sports modes. It also has health-related features like a continuous SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, a heart rate scanner, Female health tracking, and sleep tracking with REM and nap time quality support. It also has Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI).

It has the new Data Analysis feature, which measures your sports activity and offers detailed information about your progress.  It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

The smart band packs a bigger battery. It houses a 180mAh cell that is said to last for up to 15 days on normal usage and up to 9 days on heavy usage. To recall, the predecessor had a 125mAh cell. Just like its predecessor, the Band 7 has a magnetic charger means you don’t need to remove the device from the band.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Price and colors

Coming to the pricing, the Mi Band 7 costs EUR 59.99 but it will be available for a discounted price of EUR 49.99 for a limited time. The smart band has interchangeable straps and a wide range of colors are available. It includes Black, Blue, Orange, Ivory, Olive, and Pink shades.

The smartphone is expected to soon launch in the Indian market. However, the exact release date is unknown as of now. But, recently the Mi Band 6 got a price cut in India which hints at its successor’s arrival.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2022 3:41 PM IST

