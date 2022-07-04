comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro launched with massive 1.64-inch display: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro launched with 1.64-inch display, GPS: Check features, price, specs

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with a massive display measuring 1.64-inch. The display is in a rectangular format with a slightly longer form factor

Xiaomi hosted the launch of a wide range of products globally. This included its new flagship in the 12S series. The Chinese brand introduced a total of three smartphones as well as the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. While the company is still using the term ‘Band’ the dimensions of the new product match that of a smartwatch. Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 Pro to launch on July 4: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Price

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro will initially be available in China. The smart band will go on sale in China from July 7. The wearable has been priced at CNY399 (roughly Rs 4,700). Xiaomi is offering the smart band at an introductory price of CNY 379 (roughly Rs 4,500). Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 gets a price cut in India ahead of Mi Band 7's launch

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Features

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with a massive display measuring 1.64-inch. The display is in a rectangular format with a slightly longer form factor compared to most smartwatches. The Mi Band 7 Pro comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 70 percent. The display panel gets a pixel density of 326ppi. Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 launched with an Always-on-Display and 120 sports modes

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro gets a metal frame surrounding the display. Additionally, Xiaomi is providing water resistance of 5ATM. In order to facilitate easy band changes, the company has provided quick-release bands.

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro gets a big update in the form of GPS support. The inclusion of this new sensor will allow much more accurate location tracking during runs and other activities as well.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro can provide a backup of 12 hours on a single charge. The band also gets NFC support. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band is expected to make landfall in the Indian market as well. However, the launch timeline is still pretty blurry.

Xiaomi also launched the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S along side the smart band. All three smartphone come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has also been introduced with a MediaTek Dimesity 9000+ chipset.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 10:25 PM IST

