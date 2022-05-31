comscore Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro rumoured to launch in July alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Here are the details
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro rumoured to launch in July alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Check details

The existence of the Mi Band 7 Pro variant has been leaked via the Mi Door Lock app prior to the announcement of the standard edition of the Band 7.

Xiaomi recently launched its latest fitness tracker, the Mi Band 7 with 180mAh battery, offers over 100 sports modes, is waterproof up to 164 feet (50 meters), and comes with sleep tracking and Sp02 monitor. Now, a new report has claimed that the Chinese tech giant may also launch a Pro model for its latest fitness tracker alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July.

According to tipsters, the existence of the Pro variant has been leaked via the Mi Door Lock app prior to the announcement of the standard edition of the Band 7. The alleged image of the Band 7 Pro were also leaked via the Dock Code application code.

The company recently launched Mi Band Xiaomi Band 7. The smart band comes with 120 sports modes including four professional modes. It also has features like data analysis and all-around guidance. The Xiaomi Band 7 also comes with a SpO2 sensor that now runs all day and alerts users if the blood oxygen level goes below 90%.

It features Stress monitoring, Heart rate tracking, Female health tracking, and PAI(Personal Activity Intelligence). The wearable also has sleep tracking support with detailed data including the sleep breathing quality, nap time, and REM details.

There’s Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant on the wearable that will help you in performing certain tasks. It packs a 180mAh battery and is said to offer up to 15 days of battery on moderate usage.

Meanwhile, several leaks have come to the fore about Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The recent leaks suggested that the smartphone would come with four cameras with Sony’s new IMX8xx camera sensor.

The company can offer a 6.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 2K resolution in Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This display can come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. This display given in the phone can be equipped with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edge, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The company can launch this phone with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. As a processor, the company can offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in this phone. As far as camera features are concerned, it can come with a triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

  • Published Date: May 31, 2022 7:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 31, 2022 7:48 PM IST

