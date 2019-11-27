Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its Mi Watch in China. This smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and more. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its portfolio and launched the Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S in its home country. The new wearable from Xiaomi is priced at RMB 199, which is roughly Rs 2,020 in India.

As the name suggests, the new basic smartwatch is targeted at children. One can buy Xiaomi‘s latest smart watch right now as it is available via the company’s mall in China. At the moment, it is unknown whether the Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S will make its way to other major global markets. As for the specifications, the wearable comes with a 1.13-inch color touch display. The panel supports 240 x 240 resolution.

The new device offers a round plastic body, which weighs about 44 grams. Considering the overall design and material choice, the product should be comfortable to wear for a longer period of time. Since this is a kids-focussed product, it comes with AI real-time positioning. This feature can indicate the accurate location of the user and works even in indoor settings such as a mall.

The Mi Rabbit Watch 2S offers an IPS panel and not an AMOLED one. The watch is IPX8 rated, meaning it is waterproof. The device also supports a nano-SIM slot for cellular connection. There is also Wi-Fi as well as GPS onboard. One will also find a single loudspeaker. The wearable features a 600mAh battery. The company claims that the watch can deliver seven days of standby time.

Separately, Xiaomi’s Mi Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 44-mm frame and 326PPI pixel density. Xiaomi also confirmed that the back of the watch is made out of ceramic. The rest of the watch is made from aluminum alloy along with a matte finish. The wearable device also comes with NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS for connectivity.

It also features an independent motor along with a large speaker. On the software side, Xiaomi Mi Watch comes with Google WearOS that comes with an MIUI skin on top. The wearable also comes with Xiaomi XiaoAI assistant built-in. Mi Watch offers heart-rate, and sleep monitoring along with blood oxygen VO2 max, and body energy monitoring. It also comes with a built-in App Store with more than 40 optimized apps. The charging pins and heart rate monitors are located at the bottom of the smartwatch.