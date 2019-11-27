comscore Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and other details
News

Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and other details

Wearables

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S. It is priced at RMB 199, which is roughly Rs 2,020 in India.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 2:46 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S

(Photo credit: Gizchina)

Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its Mi Watch in China. This smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and more. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its portfolio and launched the Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S in its home country. The new wearable from Xiaomi is priced at RMB 199, which is roughly Rs 2,020 in India.

As the name suggests, the new basic smartwatch is targeted at children. One can buy Xiaomi‘s latest smart watch right now as it is available via the company’s mall in China. At the moment, it is unknown whether the Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S will make its way to other major global markets. As for the specifications, the wearable comes with a 1.13-inch color touch display. The panel supports 240 x 240 resolution.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The new device offers a round plastic body, which weighs about 44 grams. Considering the overall design and material choice, the product should be comfortable to wear for a longer period of time. Since this is a kids-focussed product, it comes with AI real-time positioning. This feature can indicate the accurate location of the user and works even in indoor settings such as a mall.

The Mi Rabbit Watch 2S offers an IPS panel and not an AMOLED one. The watch is IPX8 rated, meaning it is waterproof. The device also supports a nano-SIM slot for cellular connection. There is also Wi-Fi as well as GPS onboard. One will also find a single loudspeaker. The wearable features a 600mAh battery. The company claims that the watch can deliver seven days of standby time.

Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China

Separately, Xiaomi’s Mi Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 44-mm frame and 326PPI pixel density. Xiaomi also confirmed that the back of the watch is made out of ceramic. The rest of the watch is made from aluminum alloy along with a matte finish. The wearable device also comes with NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS for connectivity.

It also features an independent motor along with a large speaker. On the software side, Xiaomi Mi Watch comes with Google WearOS that comes with an MIUI skin on top. The wearable also comes with Xiaomi XiaoAI assistant built-in. Mi Watch offers heart-rate, and sleep monitoring along with blood oxygen VO2 max, and body energy monitoring. It also comes with a built-in App Store with more than 40 optimized apps. The charging pins and heart rate monitors are located at the bottom of the smartwatch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 2:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia Pro gamers to get 2 more free games in December
Gaming
Google Stadia Pro gamers to get 2 more free games in December
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details

Deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones price cut in India: Check full details

Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features

News

Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features

Most Popular

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out

Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features

Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and other details

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S launched: Price, features and other details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India
Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions
Realme 5s Review

Review

Realme 5s Review

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 का Cosmic Purple कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Google ने अपनी राजनीतिक विज्ञापन की पॉलिसी में किए बदलाव

WhatsApp घरेलू स्टार्टअप्स को facebook पर विज्ञापन के लिए देगी 500 डॉलर

Tecno Spark Power स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ 8,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 स्मार्टफोन जल्द ही नए 'Cosmic Purple' कलर ऑप्शन में होगा लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India
Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out
Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features

News

Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features
Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499

News

Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499