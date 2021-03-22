Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals same design and magnetic charger

The Mi Smart Band 5 is currently one of the best fitness trackers for most users and at its price of Rs 2,499, it is a great deal for fitness enthusiasts. However, Xiaomi being Xiaomi, there is already a new version under preparation, and based on the leaks, it appears to be largely similar to the Mi Smart Band 5. Rumours, however, suggest upgrades to the display and activity tracking. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro series next sale date announced: Here are all details

Images of the Mi Smart Band 6 have been derived from the EU Declaration of Conformity (via), where Xiaomi shows off the new model. The Band 6 appears to be reminiscent of the Mi Smart Band 5, complete with an integrated strap band and a magnetic charging system. The display appears to be flat as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

Mi Smart Band 6 details leaks online

Previous leaks, however, suggest upgrades to the display and activity tracking on the Mi Smart Band 6. The new models is likely to get a larger display and improved algorithms for tracking fitness aspects. The growth in display size seems to be marginal though, especially after the leaked image showing no changes in the design. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and three new colours

Last year’s Mi Smart Band 5 lacked blood oxygen saturation monitoring unlike most of its rivals. Hence, Xiaomi is expected to add that in this year’s model. The addition of SpO2 monitoring could add to the prices.

In several markets, Xiaomi also sells a Mi Watch Lite fitness tracker for not a lot of price over the Mi Smart Band 5. With its 1.4-inch display, it looks a lot like the Amazfit Bip U, which itself is one of the most affordable large screen watches in the market.

Currently, the Mi Smart Band 5 is selling at a price of Rs 2,499 in India and is one of the most affordable fitness trackers in the market. Compared to the older model, the Mi Smart Band gains a PI-based activity rating system and a new women’s health tracking system. The 1.1-inch AMOLED display is also an upgrade and the battery life is rated to last up to two weeks on a single charge.

The Redmi Smart Band, however, is the most affordable fitness tracker from Xiaomi in India that sells at a price of Rs 1,399. It offers a 1.08-inch display, five sports tracking modes, USB Direct Charging, and support for smartphone notifications.