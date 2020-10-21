has added another Mi Watch variant to its lineup this week. The company has introduced the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with built-in GPS. The watch gets a circular AMOLED display and features two physical buttons. Launched in , the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition costs CNY 699 (Rs 7,700 approx) and the pre-orders start from October 21 onwards. This is the sports version of the Mi Watch Color which has launched as in countries like . Also Read - TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

As the name suggests, the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features over 100 sports modes. These can be used for tracking and monitoring purpose. It has built-in GPS which makes it handy, blood oxygen monitor and 24×7 heart rate monitoring system as well. For durability, the Watch gets 5ATM water resistance. It works with phones running on 4.4 or later. For iPhones, you need 10.or higher to pair with this wearable. In terms of design, the Sports Edition gets aluminium finish.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition specifications

The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers 454×454 pixels resolution. You can switch the watch face from a range of over 120 faces available. It packs a 420mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 16 days on normal usage. It also has battery saver mode, which extends the backup up to 22 days. And for the fitness freaks, you have outdoor mode, which gives you 50 hours of backup.

The Xiaomi Watch comes loaded with features and connectivity options. You have NFC, Bluetooth and GPS with GLONASS. It has all kinds of monitoring systems for heart-rate, blood oxygen level, sleep tracking and more. The Watch supports around 117 sports mode that includes swimming, cycling, running, trekking and more. In addition to all this, the Always on display on the Watch gives you call and message notifications.