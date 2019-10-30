comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video
Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

Xiaomi Mi Watch will be the first smartwatch from the smartphone maker. It is expected to be based on Snapdragon Wear platform and run Wear OS by Google.

  Published: October 30, 2019 2:14 PM IST
Xiaomi is set to launch its first smartwatch alongside Mi CC9 Pro in China on November 5. Likely to be called Mi Watch, the Chinese smartphone maker has already begun teasing the device. Ahead of its launch next week, Xiaomi has begun creating hype for the wearable. The Mi Watch is going to be an interesting device since it will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear platform. The render teased by the company suggests it will be a glorified version of Amazfit GTS smartwatch.

Xiaomi Mi Watch seems to feature a design similar to that of Apple Watch. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform. It is not clear whether it will run Wear OS by Google but leaks point at Xiaomi adopting it. While we have seen leaks about the device, the Mi Watch has now appeared in full glory in an official video. The video first spotted by IndiaShopps was shared by Qu Heng, General Manager of Xiaomi’s Ecological Chain.

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; features teased

The video reveals key design elements and some of the software features of the Mi Watch. Xiaomi seems to have customized its MIUI for smartwatches and Mi Watch will run ‘MIUI for Watch’. The UI is expected to be based on Wear OS by Google. The video shows that the wearable will offer number of apps. It also seems to have a launcher similar to the one seen on Android smartphones. Some of the apps teased include calls, contacts, alarm, messages, clock, Mi Fit, Alipay, WeChat and more.

Xiaomi Mi Watch powered by Wear OS could be in the works

Heng describes the Mi Watch as a smartphone in the form of a watch. The first smartwatch from Xiaomi is expected to sport an OLED display. There is a button similar to digital crown on Apple Watch. It will be used to navigate the interface for those who don’t want to use the touchscreen display. Wear OS has failed to compete with Apple and other wearable platforms. With Xiaomi joining the fray, Google might have a chance at redemption once again.

  Published Date: October 30, 2019 2:14 PM IST

