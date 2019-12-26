Xiaomi has just announced a new smartwatch called the Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City. This new smartwatch comes just months after the company launched its first proper smartwatch, the Mi Watch. Unlike the first Mi Watch, the Mi Watch Forbidden City comes with a circular-shaped primary dial. As part of the launch, the new smartwatch is currently available on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. Similar to other crowdfunding projects, the company wants to ensure that enough people are interested in buying this new smartwatch. Once the number of registrations reaches a pre-determined level, the company can start large scale production of the new smartwatch.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition details

According to a report from Gizmochina, Xiaomi has priced Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition at 1,699 RMB. This price amounts to about Rs 17,300 giving us a hint at a possible India pricing. Interested buyers can also get the Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition for just 1,299 RMB or Rs 13,200. This discounted price is only available during the crowdfunding stage to attract more users. As per the report, people can purchase the Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition from Youpin or Xiaomi website. The new smartwatch will start shipping from January 31, 2020.

Talking about the features, as previously mentioned, the smartwatch features a circular dial along with a 1.3-inch OLED display. The display provides a 71 percent screen-to-body ratio and Xiaomi has used 316L stainless steel to make the dial. Xiaomi has also used forged carving process to emboss the steel with classic palace standards. This results in “an exclusive custom-made Forbidden City dial”.

Xiaomi has also added support for voice commands along with a smart voice assistant in the wearable. In addition, the company has also imported “Cowhide” leather from Italy to make the straps for the wearable device. Interested buyers can get their hands on the Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition in Black and Green color variants. It features the usual notifications support, payments with QR code, fitness tracking, GPS, heart rate monitoring, NFC, Wi-Fi, and more. The new version also comes with 512GB RAM, 4GB storage and skinned Google WearOS.