comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition on crowdfunding now | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition announced: Prices, features and more
News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition announced: Prices, features and more

Wearables

This new smartwatch comes just months after the company launched its first proper smartwatch, the Mi Watch. Unlike the first Mi Watch, the Mi Watch Forbidden City comes with a circular-shaped primary dial.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 4:04 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition

Xiaomi has just announced a new smartwatch called the Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City. This new smartwatch comes just months after the company launched its first proper smartwatch, the Mi Watch. Unlike the first Mi Watch, the Mi Watch Forbidden City comes with a circular-shaped primary dial. As part of the launch, the new smartwatch is currently available on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. Similar to other crowdfunding projects, the company wants to ensure that enough people are interested in buying this new smartwatch. Once the number of registrations reaches a pre-determined level, the company can start large scale production of the new smartwatch.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition details

According to a report from Gizmochina, Xiaomi has priced Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition at 1,699 RMB. This price amounts to about Rs 17,300 giving us a hint at a possible India pricing. Interested buyers can also get the Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition for just 1,299 RMB or Rs 13,200. This discounted price is only available during the crowdfunding stage to attract more users. As per the report, people can purchase the Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition from Youpin or Xiaomi website. The new smartwatch will start shipping from January 31, 2020.

Watch: Realme Buds Air Review

Talking about the features, as previously mentioned, the smartwatch features a circular dial along with a 1.3-inch OLED display. The display provides a 71 percent screen-to-body ratio and Xiaomi has used 316L stainless steel to make the dial. Xiaomi has also used forged carving process to emboss the steel with classic palace standards. This results in “an exclusive custom-made Forbidden City dial”.

Top 10 fitness bands under Rs 5,000 in December 2019

Also Read

Top 10 fitness bands under Rs 5,000 in December 2019

Xiaomi has also added support for voice commands along with a smart voice assistant in the wearable. In addition, the company has also imported “Cowhide” leather from Italy to make the straps for the wearable device. Interested buyers can get their hands on the Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition in Black and Green color variants. It features the usual notifications support, payments with QR code, fitness tracking, GPS, heart rate monitoring, NFC, Wi-Fi, and more. The new version also comes with 512GB RAM, 4GB storage and skinned Google WearOS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 4:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Best phones launched in India in 2019
Top Products
Best phones launched in India in 2019
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017),A30s, Tab S3 update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017),A30s, Tab S3 update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

Amazfit T-Rex all set to launch on January 1

Wearables

Amazfit T-Rex all set to launch on January 1

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Lenovo 'Legion' to launch dedicated gaming devices

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017),A30s, Tab S3 update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition available on crowdfunding

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition available on crowdfunding
Best Smart TVs launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Smart TVs launched in India in 2019
Lenovo 'Legion' to launch dedicated gaming devices

News

Lenovo 'Legion' to launch dedicated gaming devices
Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9X स्मार्टफोन और Honor Magic Watch 2 भारत में जनवरी में होंगे लॉन्च

Vivo S1 Pro अगले साल जनवरी 2020 में होगा लॉन्च, 20 हजार रुपये से कम रह सकती है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite फोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

WhatsApp ने फाइनली iOS डिवाइसेस के लिए रोल आउट किया डार्क मोड

Redmi Note 8 Pro और Redmi Note 8 को अब ओपन सेल में खरीदें, कंपनी ने की घोषणा

News

Lenovo 'Legion' to launch dedicated gaming devices
News
Lenovo 'Legion' to launch dedicated gaming devices
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017),A30s, Tab S3 update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017),A30s, Tab S3 update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India
WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features
Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India