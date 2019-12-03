Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Last month, Xiaomi launched a new smartwatch in China. This smart wearable was only compatible with Android phones. Now, the company has released a new software update for its Mi Watch. It brings major improvements and adds support for iOS. Now, Xiaomi Mi Watch can be used with iPhones and iPads. To pair the Mi Watch, iPhone users will have to download the Xiaomi Wear app from the App Store.

Apart from this, the update also fixes several bugs, including the notification issue regarding the Xiaomi Wear App. After downloading it, you will notice that the watch now updates weather location information automatically. This software update will be rolled out from December 3, as per the company.

One can download the firmware from the watch itself. You just need to head over to watch’s Settings section > System > About and then click on system update. Xiaomi Mi Watch users are advised to download the update using a high-speed Wi-Fi. To recall, Xiaomi unveiled this smart fitness wearable with a price label of RMB 1,299, which amounts to Rs 13,116.

The wearable device also with NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS for connectivity. Similar to Apple Watch, Mi Watch users can use the crown to navigate the UI. Xiaomi has also added a second button on the right side for the microphone and other functions. Digging deeper, it features Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC with four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz.

It also comes with 4G connectivity using the eSIM module. Xiaomi has also added a 570mAh battery in the watch; making it the largest out there. As per claims, the Mi Watch can last for up to 36 hours or two days on a single charge. It also comes with a built-in App Store with more than 40 optimized apps.