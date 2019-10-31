Xiaomi Mi Watch, the first smartwatch from the Chinese company, is set to launch in China on November 5. Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi Watch at the event next week. While Mi CC9 Pro promises 108-megapixel penta camera setup, the Mi Watch seems to be an even more interesting product. The smartwatch has been teased by the company ahead of its launch and here is everything we know so far.

Xiaomi takes on Apple Watch

The teaser posted by the company confirms that Mi Watch will sport a design similar to Apple Watch. Xiaomi backed Huami has already copied Apple Watch design with Amazfit GTS. Xiaomi wants to do better with its own smartwatch. The Mi Watch will feature a square display similar to Apple Watch and there seems to a button and digital crown on the right. It is said to come in two straps – black and white. The smartwatch has also leaked in the form of real world image ahead of its launch next week.

Xiaomi Mi Watch will run MIUI

With its Mi Watch, Xiaomi is set to expand its MIUI beyond smartphones. A leak yesterday revealed that Mi Watch will run MIUI for Watch. The operating system is said to be based on Android but customized for wearable. The leak also revealed that MIUI for Watch will have a dedicated app store. Some of the apps listed include AliPay, QQ, TikTok and is also expected to feature WeChat. A leaked video even shows a video streaming service for the wearable. It is expected to borrow some UI elements from Wear OS by Google.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear

The Mi Watch will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. Qualcomm, which is the leader in Android smartphone space, has struggled in wearable segment. The company hoped that Snapdragon Wear 3100 will change its fortunes. However, it has not received a great deal of support from smartphone makers. With Xiaomi, Qualcomm might finally have some chance to fight its rivals. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 is a platform designed primarily for wearables and brings major improvements to the ecosystem.

Other features

The Mi Watch is expected to support GPS, NFC, WiFi and Bluetooth. It is also expected to support eSIM module, which should make it a strong challenge to wearables like Apple Watch Cellular and Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE. The price of the device also remains unknown ahead of its launch. Apple Watch Series 3 GPS starts from RMB 1,499 (around Rs 14,990) while Apple Watch Series Cellular starts from RMB 2,299 (around Rs 22,990). If Mi Watch priced between RMB 1,500 and RMB 2,000 then it might be another competitive device from Xiaomi.