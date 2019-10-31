comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch launch on November 5: Everything we know so far
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch launch on November 5: Apple Watch like design, MIUI, Snapdragon Wear and everything else we know
News

Xiaomi Mi Watch launch on November 5: Apple Watch like design, MIUI, Snapdragon Wear and everything else we know

Wearables

The Mi Watch will debut as the first smartwatch from Xiaomi. It is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 and run MIUI. Here is everything we know so far about this wearable.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Watch 1

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Watch, the first smartwatch from the Chinese company, is set to launch in China on November 5. Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi Watch at the event next week. While Mi CC9 Pro promises 108-megapixel penta camera setup, the Mi Watch seems to be an even more interesting product. The smartwatch has been teased by the company ahead of its launch and here is everything we know so far.

Xiaomi takes on Apple Watch

The teaser posted by the company confirms that Mi Watch will sport a design similar to Apple Watch. Xiaomi backed Huami has already copied Apple Watch design with Amazfit GTS. Xiaomi wants to do better with its own smartwatch. The Mi Watch will feature a square display similar to Apple Watch and there seems to a button and digital crown on the right. It is said to come in two straps – black and white. The smartwatch has also leaked in the form of real world image ahead of its launch next week.

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; features teased

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; features teased

Xiaomi Mi Watch will run MIUI

With its Mi Watch, Xiaomi is set to expand its MIUI beyond smartphones. A leak yesterday revealed that Mi Watch will run MIUI for Watch. The operating system is said to be based on Android but customized for wearable. The leak also revealed that MIUI for Watch will have a dedicated app store. Some of the apps listed include AliPay, QQ, TikTok and is also expected to feature WeChat. A leaked video even shows a video streaming service for the wearable. It is expected to borrow some UI elements from Wear OS by Google.

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and software features detailed in a real-life video, launch on November 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear

The Mi Watch will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. Qualcomm, which is the leader in Android smartphone space, has struggled in wearable segment. The company hoped that Snapdragon Wear 3100 will change its fortunes. However, it has not received a great deal of support from smartphone makers. With Xiaomi, Qualcomm might finally have some chance to fight its rivals. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 is a platform designed primarily for wearables and brings major improvements to the ecosystem.

Watch: Top Fitness Trackers

Other features

The Mi Watch is expected to support GPS, NFC, WiFi and Bluetooth. It is also expected to support eSIM module, which should make it a strong challenge to wearables like Apple Watch Cellular and Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE. The price of the device also remains unknown ahead of its launch. Apple Watch Series 3 GPS starts from RMB 1,499 (around Rs 14,990) while Apple Watch Series Cellular starts from RMB 2,299 (around Rs 22,990). If Mi Watch priced between RMB 1,500 and RMB 2,000 then it might be another competitive device from Xiaomi.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 10:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features