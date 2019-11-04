Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi Watch, the first smartwatch from the Chinese company, is set to launch in China tomorrow. Ahead of its launch, the smartwatch has leaked multiple times and even Xiaomi has revealed key details. In a new leak, the Mi Watch has surfaced in live image. The leaked image shows how the wearable will look when worn by a user. It would be fair to say that it looks similar to Apple Watch but it does not look like an exact copy.

The Mi Watch was spotted earlier today on the wrist of Li Xiaoshuang, the general manager of the Xiaomi TV (Air Conditioning) Department. The image clearly shows that Mi Watch will feature a rounded square design with all the four sides curved. It seems inspired by Amazfit GTS more than Apple Watch. The watch is paired with a black strap but leaks have shown four different strap options. The screen is shown with a black background which could be because of dark mode supported by MIUI for Watch.

The Mi Watch is tipped to run MIUI for Watch based on Wear OS by Google. Xiaomi has reportedly tweaked Wear OS for usability and wlll be exclusive to Chinese customers. Globally, the wearable is tipped to ship with a more traditional version of Wear OS by Google. Google’s efforts so far in the wearable segment has not really worked in its favor. Major smartphone makers have exited the business and it is now reliant on Fossil for pushing its wearable platform.

With Xiaomi joining the fray, Google might finally get the support it needs for success of Wear OS. The Mi Watch is tipped to use Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and will include support for apps such as WeChat and Alipay in China. It is also rumored to include support of eSIM and could be priced in the sub-RMB 2,000 price segment (around Rs 20,000). We will know more about the wearable including key features and its retail price tomorrow.