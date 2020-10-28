comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite spotted in FCC listing, could launch soon | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite details revealed, could launch as Redmi Watch

Xiaomi is looking to add multiple products to its smartwatch range, across varied price points.

  • Updated: October 28, 2020 5:37 PM IST
Mi Watch SE

Representative Image: Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch yet another Mi Watch in the market. And this time, it will be the Lite version of its smartwatch. The product has made its way to the FCC listing this week, and we have a decent idea about what to expect. As mentioned in the Gsmarena report, it is likely that Xiaomi could rebrand it as the Redmi Watch. This suggests it will be a budget smart wearable for consumers. In addition to details about this upcoming product. We can also see the overall looks and design of Mi Watch Lite. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series in works, may ship with 22.5W fast charger in the box

As you can see here, the watch has a square-shaped design and a single button on the right side. Owing to its price, the Mi Watch Lite is probably going to limit its feature set. The Watch gets a silicone watch strap, which again indicates its possible affordability. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with GPS and SpO2 launched in China

xiaomi mi watch Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve review: Health tracking in style

In terms of hardware details, the Mi Watch Lite sports a 1.41-inch HD color touch display, connects via Bluetooth 5.1, and works with Android and iOS phones. It packs sensors for heart rate tracking, has built-in GPS, and offers swim-proof durability. It also features multiple sports modes but full details are not available as of now. The Watch Lite will come loaded with a 230mAh battery with support for 5W charging. It is expected the Mi Watch Lite could make its debut in China first, and later come to other markets.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition launched

Xiaomi has added another Mi Watch variant to its lineup in China. The company has introduced the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition with built-in GPS. The watch gets a circular AMOLED display and features two physical buttons. As the name suggests, the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features over 100 sports modes. These can be used for tracking and monitoring purposes. It has built-in GPS which makes it handy, a blood oxygen monitor, and a 24×7 heart rate monitoring system as well. For durability, the Watch gets 5ATM water resistance.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 28, 2020 5:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 28, 2020 5:37 PM IST

