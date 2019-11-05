comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch; details
Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaks hours before launch; details

The company has already shared a number of teasers about the smartwatch in the last couple of weeks. These teasers include posters showcasing features and key specifications, renders, real-world images, and videos.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi is all set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Watch at a launch event in China. The company has already shared a number of teasers about the smartwatch in the last couple of weeks. These teasers include posters showcasing features and key specifications, renders, real-world images, and videos. The device is likely to be the first proper smartwatch from the Chinese electronics giant. Xiaomi is currently marketing the wearable device as the first truly independent smartwatch.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

As noted above, the electronics giant has teased a number of specifications and features about the wearable device. The separate device marketing likely means that the Mi Watch may not require companion apps. Just hours before the launch event, the official price for the Mi Watch seems to have surfaced online. The GizmoChina report highlighted that the official listing for Mi Watch surfaced on the official Xiaomi store on Taobao. As per the listing, Xiaomi Mi Watch will likely go on sale for 1,499 RMB or Rs 15,120.

The pricing is likely to be limited for the 11.11 sale across multiple e-commerce platforms in China. The actual price of the Mi Watch will likely be 1,699 RMB or Rs 17,137. According to reports in the past, the wearable will be powered by the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. On the software end, the Mi Watch will feature MIUI-based skin. We are not aware of the finer details about the operating system or software.

Taking a closer look at the design, Mi Watch will follow what we have seen in the Apple Watch. This includes the almost square-like profile with rounded edges and the crown on the right side. Xiaomi has also added eSIM, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi for connectivity on the Mi Watch. The company has also added a built-in speaker for voice commands.

