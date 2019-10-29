comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; details
Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online; features teased

The company also shared real-world renders of the Xiaomi Mi Watch on its official Weibo handle. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company is working on a wearable device.

Xiaomi Mi Watch 1

Image credit: Weibo

Xiaomi seems to be gearing to launch its first proper smartwatch in the market. The unannounced smartphone will be called the Xiaomi Mi Watch. As part of teasers leading up to the November 5 launch event, the company shared some details about the product. The company also shared real-world renders of the Xiaomi Mi Watch on its official Weibo handle. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company is working on a wearable device. However, a full-fledged smartwatch is quite different from smart bands or usual activity trackers.

Xiaomi Mi Watch design and specifications

Taking a closer look at the design, we find a design that is somewhat similar to the Apple Watch. These design similarities extend to the 2.5D glass on the top and the crown on the right side. Though, the smartwatch does come with an additional button in the lower half on the right side. In fact, the shape of the main body is somewhat rectangular than the square on Apple Watch. Another teaser showcased render of the internal circuit of the smartphone. The same render highlighted the Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and CPU modules.

Talking about the CPU, Xiaomi has gone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC instead of Snapdragon Wear 3300. The report from XDA Developers stated that Mi Watch will also come with a linear motor and speaker. It is also interesting to note that the smartwatch will support eSIM. This likely means that buyers will be able to make and receive calls directly from the watch.

Xiaomi also claims that it has added a bigger battery in the Mi Watch. It is also likely to market the watch as a mini smartphone on the wrist of the user. The ability to connect with Wi-Fi and GPS with the capability to make calls independently will make Mi Watch different.

