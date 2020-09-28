Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Band 5 price leaked

Xiaomi is launching a bunch of its products in India in an announcement tomorrow. As per numerous rumors and leaks, the new products are set to include the circular-dial-bearing Mi Watch Revolve, the Mi Band 5 fitness tracker, and a new Mi Smart AI speaker. Now, a new tip-off by leakster Ishan Agarwal has revealed what could be the pricing of the new wearables. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design

As per the tip, which was first spotted by GizmoChina, the new Mi Band 5 has an MRP of Rs 2,999. However, since that is the MRP, we could even see an inaugural price lower than that in typical Xiaomi fashion. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch is expected to be priced at Rs 10,999 as per the same leakster. Pricing information for the rumored Mi Smart AI Speaker was not shared. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch, Mi Band 5 and other smart devices for September 29

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve is the brand’s upcoming smartwatch with a circular dial. Unlike the Mi Watch, the new wearable is not based on Google’s WearOS interface. Instead, it will run on Xiaomi’s own custom-OS. The watch itself is expected to come with all the basic features that Xiaomi includes with its Mi Band series, along with a few extras. Other expected specifications include a 420mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Also Read - Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and Mi Band 5 coming to India soon

[/link-to-post]

Mi Band 5: What we know so far

According to multiple reports, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could feature upgrades in seven different sections. First up, the upcoming version will feature a larger 1.2-inch OLED display from the current 0.95-inch size. The official poster notes that the device will also feature “professional sensors” but we are not sure what that means. Other features include an SpO2 sensor, support for 11 professional sports modes, NFC with UnionPay QuickPass support, and period tracking. The poster also noted that the device will feature a remote shutter this time. It is also likely that the company will bring the NFC model to markets outside China with support for MasterCard and Google Pay.