Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve official global launch expected soon

Xiaomi already offers fitness bands in the wearable category, but the company hasn’t yet launched a smartwatch globally, including India. Now, it is being rumored that Xiaomi will soon launch Mi Watch Revolve in the international markets. It will reportedly be a rebranded version of Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, which was launched in China back in December 2019.

The smartwatch was spotted (by XDA) in the company’s Mi Watch app. It is listed alongside the upcoming Mi Smart Band 4C which could launch with Redmi branding. A Spanish YouTuber eSavants also managed to get his hands on the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch and published a video showcasing it. The cited source said that he got the smartwatch via AliExpress for around €90, which is roughly Rs 7,690.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color features

To recall, the Xiaomi Watch Color packs a circular display. This panel could be 1.39-inch in diagonal size. It offers a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. It will likely support all the standard fitness tracking features. The watch can provide up to 14 days worth of battery life on a single charge. It features a 420mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. The wearable is compatible with Android 4.4 and above; iOS too. It supports Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. This list also includes a barometric sensor and an ambient light sensor. One will also find sleep tracking, fitness tracking, 10 sports modes.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch comes with 5 ATM rating, which means it is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is expected to be available for purchase in at least three casing colors — silver, gold, and black. The Watch Color also comes with NFC and Xiaomi voice assistant. However, both these features might remain specific to the Chinese market.