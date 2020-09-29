Alongside the Mi Band 5 and a few IoT products, Xiaomi has launched its first smartwatch – Mi Watch Revolve – in India. During its Smarter Living event today, the company showcased this new stainless steel frame Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve for India. It comes in 46mm version with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and can track sports activities with 10 professional sports modes. Additonally, the Mi Watch features FIRSTBEAT professional sports analysis and comes with GPS. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

“Meaningful innovations can truly change the way we live. Mi is not only one of the largest and fastest growing smartphone brands in the world, but also one of the largest consumer IoT platforms. We are committed to launching many new IoT devices in India,” said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India. Also Read - Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Price in India, availability, limited period launch offer

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes at a price tag of Rs 10,999, but as a part of launch offer it will be made available for Rs 9,999 until Diwali. Xiaomi will sell it through Amazon India, mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting October 6. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and other IoT products to launch today

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve will come in single Midnight Black color but with strap options of Space Black strap and Chrome Silver with Neptune Blue strap. The company will separately sell Astral olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon strap and a leather strap in Black color.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Features and specifications

The Mi Watch Revolve comes in 46mm version with a 1.3-inch AMOLED protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The circular display offers 112 different watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more. The smartwatch also has 5 ATM (50 meters) waterproof ratings and can be used when swimming. The smartwatch packs 420mAh battery and company promises up to 14 days of battery life. It supports multifunction NFC, 24×7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking. Other onboard sensors include acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor and ambient light sensor.