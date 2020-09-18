comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design
News

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smartwatch teased for India, to bring large circular display and premium design

Wearables

Xiaomi has teased a new smartwatch for India, set to launch on September 21. The watch is expected to be called the Mi Watch SE and could be aimed for the budget price segments.

  • Published: September 18, 2020 10:25 AM IST
Mi Watch SE

Representative Image: Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi is coming up with another launch event focused completely on smarter IoT products. While the Mi Band 5 is one of the many products coming out, it’s not the only wearable. Xiaomi has confirmed a new smartwatch for India and it will be announced at the September 29 launch event. The company has shared a teaser image of the same on its social media timeline, hinting at a Mi Watch SE. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro FCC और BIS सर्टिफिकेशन साइट्स पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

On its Twitter post, Xiaomi shares a teaser image revealing a circular wristwatch design for its first smartwatch in India. Based on the leaks and rumours, it seems that it will be the Mi Watch Color or Mi Watch Revolve from the global markets. There are possibilities of this watch being a completely new product as well. Xiaomi is probably going to call it the Mi Watch SE, given that it highlights the “SE” tag. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro now on open sale in India: Price, specifications

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Mi Watch SE expected features

There’s no clue as to whether this will be an affordable smartwatch aimed at the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, or a premium offering. The Mi Watch Color or Mi Watch Revolve, is essentially an affordable watch running on a proprietary OS. However, Xiaomi may be ambitious in bringing a version that runs on Google’s Wear OS platform. That could push the prices up to the Oppo Watch territory. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch, Mi Band 5 and other smart devices for September 29

The Oppo Watch is a full-blown Wear OS smartwatch starting at Rs 14,990. Xiaomi could go for a similar pricing with its first smartwatch. Running Wear OS could give the Mi Watch SE the ability to summon Google Assistant, reply to messages and interact with notifications, run a variety of apps, and access key Google services on the go.

That said, Xiaomi’s Mi series accessories have been affordable. Hence, the Mi Watch SE could eventually run on an evolved version of the Mi Band platform, giving access to basic smartwatch functions. It could also double down on health tracking features. It could compete with the affordable Amazfit smartwatches. The Mi Watch SE may not offer calling and testing functions though.

OnePlus Watch coming soon, could feature Wear OS and Snapdragon 4100 chip

Also Read

OnePlus Watch coming soon, could feature Wear OS and Snapdragon 4100 chip

While there’s no clue on the Mi Watch SE’s features, there’s a lot to know about the Mi Band 5. Basically an evolved version of the Mi Band 4, it will offers a slightly larger display, support for Amazon Alexa’s assistance, and anew magnetic charging dock. Xiaomi has also hinted at launching a new pair of shoes, a soap dispenser, kettle, and more

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
News
OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

News

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

Most Popular

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Nord N10 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स आए सामने

Redmi 9i की पहली सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी वाला दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Realme C12 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs 1000 EMI में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी और 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा वाला फोन

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा फोन Rs 1000 EMI पर खरीदें

Sony Xperia 5 II दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
News
OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know
Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

News

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23
Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers
Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers