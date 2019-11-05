Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched its much anticipated Mi Watch in China. The company shared a number of details about the smartwatch including specifications, design, pricing, and availability. As noted previously, this is the first proper smartwatch from Xiaomi. This official announcement comes hours after the expected price of the Mi Watch leaked online. However, the exact pricing of the wearable is different from what leaked online. Xiaomi has priced the watch at 1,299 RMB which amounts to Rs 13,116.

Xiaomi Mi Watch availability and specifications

Interested buyers can pre-register starting today at 5 PM for the first sale. The first sale is scheduled to take place at 12 noon on November 11, 2019. In addition to this, Xiaomi has also launched an exclusive edition of the watch. This exclusive edition features a polished stainless steel body and stainless steel strap. As noted in a report from GizmoChina, the exclusive edition seems more premium than the regular one. Xiaomi has also priced the exclusive edition for 1999 RMB or Es 20.184. As per the announcement, the exclusive edition Mi Watch will go on sale in December 2019.

Now, let’s talk about the design and specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Watch. As per the report, Mi Watch is somewhat similar to Apple Watch. This includes the frame of the actual module and elements like the crown on the right side. Moving forward to the specifications, Mi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 44-mm frame and 326PPI pixel density. Xiaomi also confirmed that the back of the watch is made out of ceramic. The rest of the watch is made from aluminum alloy along with a matte finish.

Similar to Apple Watch, Mi Watch users can use the crown to navigate the UI. Xiaomi has also added a second button on the right side for the microphone and other functions. Digging deeper, it features Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC with four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. It also comes with 4G connectivity using the eSIM module. Xiaomi has also added a 570mAh battery in the watch; making it the largest out there. As per claims, the Mi Watch can last for up to 36 hours or two days on a single charge.

Connectivity and WearOS

The wearable device also comes with NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS for connectivity. It also features an independent motor along with a large speaker. On the software side, Xiaomi Mi Watch comes with Google WearOS that comes with an MIUI skin on top. The wearable also comes with Xiaomi XiaoAI assistant built-in. Mi Watch offers heart-rate, and sleep monitoring along with blood oxygen VO2 max, and body energy monitoring.

It also comes with a built-in App Store with more than 40 optimized apps. The charging pins and heart rate monitors are located at the bottom of the smartwatch. As mentioned previously, Mi Watch comes with removable straps for customization. The company has made straps using anti-allergic, and skin-friendly Fluoro rubber.