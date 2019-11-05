comscore Xiaomi Mi Watch with WearOS platform launched in China
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China
News

Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi shared a number of details about the smartwatch including specifications, design, pricing, and availability. As noted previously, this is the first proper smartwatch from Xiaomi.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 4:17 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Watch 4

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched its much anticipated Mi Watch in China. The company shared a number of details about the smartwatch including specifications, design, pricing, and availability. As noted previously, this is the first proper smartwatch from Xiaomi. This official announcement comes hours after the expected price of the Mi Watch leaked online. However, the exact pricing of the wearable is different from what leaked online. Xiaomi has priced the watch at 1,299 RMB which amounts to Rs 13,116.

Xiaomi Mi Watch availability and specifications

Interested buyers can pre-register starting today at 5 PM for the first sale. The first sale is scheduled to take place at 12 noon on November 11, 2019. In addition to this, Xiaomi has also launched an exclusive edition of the watch. This exclusive edition features a polished stainless steel body and stainless steel strap. As noted in a report from GizmoChina, the exclusive edition seems more premium than the regular one. Xiaomi has also priced the exclusive edition for 1999 RMB or Es 20.184. As per the announcement, the exclusive edition Mi Watch will go on sale in December 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Watch, WearOS

Now, let’s talk about the design and specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Watch. As per the report, Mi Watch is somewhat similar to Apple Watch. This includes the frame of the actual module and elements like the crown on the right side. Moving forward to the specifications, Mi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 44-mm frame and 326PPI pixel density. Xiaomi also confirmed that the back of the watch is made out of ceramic. The rest of the watch is made from aluminum alloy along with a matte finish.

Xiaomi Mi Watch 3

Similar to Apple Watch, Mi Watch users can use the crown to navigate the UI. Xiaomi has also added a second button on the right side for the microphone and other functions. Digging deeper, it features Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC with four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. It also comes with 4G connectivity using the eSIM module. Xiaomi has also added a 570mAh battery in the watch; making it the largest out there. As per claims, the Mi Watch can last for up to 36 hours or two days on a single charge.

Connectivity and WearOS

The wearable device also comes with NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS for connectivity. It also features an independent motor along with a large speaker. On the software side, Xiaomi Mi Watch comes with Google WearOS that comes with an MIUI skin on top. The wearable also comes with Xiaomi XiaoAI assistant built-in. Mi Watch offers heart-rate, and sleep monitoring along with blood oxygen VO2 max, and body energy monitoring.

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Watch leaks in the form of live image ahead of launch tomorrow

It also comes with a built-in App Store with more than 40 optimized apps. The charging pins and heart rate monitors are located at the bottom of the smartwatch. As mentioned previously, Mi Watch comes with removable straps for customization. The company has made straps using anti-allergic, and skin-friendly Fluoro rubber.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 4:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Deals

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen sizes

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S5 की इमेज लीक, होल पंच डिस्प्ले और स्लिम ऑल राउंड बेजल्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन को अब 31 दिसंबर तक इस स्पेशल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की अगली सेल 12 नवंबर को होगी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

1MORE ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
News
Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

News

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features