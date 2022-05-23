Xiaomi has set a launch date for the release of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 in China. It will debut tomorrow i:e. May 24. Ahead of its debut, the retail box images of the fitness tracker have emerged on the Internet. The images reveal the key highlights of the smart band and confirm its design. Also Read - Xiaomi announces its partnership with Leica for the release of a flagship phone in July

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Retail Box and Specifications

First of all, the hands-on retail box images confirm that the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will feature NFC support, hence the name “Xiaomi Smart Band NFC.” Next up, we see the design of the wearable. It appears to have very little to no change in terms of design. Also Read - Xiaomi Band 7 to launch alongside Redmi Note 11T series on May 24: All you need to know

As per the highlights mentioned on the back of the device, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED display. This is definitely an upgrade over the Band 6’s 1.56-inch AMOLED panel. However, the actual design remains unchanged. Also Read - Xiaomi India's offline sales operations head, Sunil Baby, resigns

The fitness tracker has 100+ sports modes and includes features like Xiao AI assistant, Rich themed watch faces, and 5 ATM water resistance. It also has other health features like a SpO2 sensor, Sleep Tracker, and vibration warning.

The box also confirms that it packs a 180mAh battery and supports Android and iOS devices, with Android version 6.0/ iOS 10 and above.

Apart from this, rumors have it that the Xiaomi Band 7 will come with built-in GPS. However, it is unclear if this particular version of Band 7 will come with it. Lastly, we get to know the box contents of the smart band. It will come with the device itself, strap, charging cable, and the instruction manual.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Price and Colors

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Band 7 is expected to come at a price of CNY 269 (roughly $40). As for the color, the box reveals the Black color of the fitness tracker, but other colors including White, Green, Brown, Orange, and Blue are also said to be available. Not to mention, that these strap options will also be sold separately in case anyone wants to pick one of them later.

The India launch date and price is yet to be known, but we can expect the smartwatch to arrive in India soon at around Rs. 3,500 price tag.