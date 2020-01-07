Smart wearables have come a long way from being an accessory for tech-junkies to an everyday item. Now, Xiaomi has launched a new wearable in China, that is targeted at children. The Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro smartwatch costs CNY 1,299 (about Rs 13,412), and is available through Xiaomi Mall.

The Mitu Children Learning Watch Pro features a 1.78-inch display and offers a pixel density of 326ppi. The surface of the Xiaomi smartwatch is protected by a layer of 2.5D curved glass. The watch also features a diamond-like coating process and 9H hardness, making it resistant to most scratches and drops.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Features and specifications

The main feature of the Mitu Watch is the HD-dual cameras and dual-frequency GPS positioning. The GPS can offer 24-hour tracking. There is also 4G LTE and NFC support. The watch features a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor and an f/2.4 aperture and 82-degree field-of-view. There’s also an 8-megapixel zoom camera on the side with f/2.2 aperture and 84.9-degree field-of-view.

The watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It runs Android 8.1, but features a heavily skinned version of it. This is done to make the device easy-to use for children.

Xiaomi also confirms that both cameras can function at once, allowing you to watch your kid and the surrounding at the same time. The Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro uses ten-fold AI positioning to keep track of your kids accurately. Further, it equips L1-L5 dual-frequency GPS coordinated positioning system. Currently supported in China, the watch supports indoor positioning of over 4,000 shopping malls, high-speed railway stations and airports.

Xiaomi has made the signal tracking on the Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro stronger. There is support for AI learning machines and a voice assistant. The features allow users to access a variety of apps covering Chinese, English, Maths, Social, Fun, and Logical thinking, among others. The Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro also features an interactive English learning tool with oral practice support. Moreover, the watch can use AI to assess how accurate your pronunciation is and more.