News

Xiaomi to launch a new Mi Band fitness tracker in India on November 21: Everything we know

Wearables

Xiaomi is planning to launch a new fitness tracker in India, as per the latest teaser. The phone maker is emphasizing a lot on 'i' in the teaser. Read on to know more about the upcoming Mi Band.

  • Published: November 19, 2019 3:20 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review (4)

Mi Band 4 Music feature

In September this year, Xiaomi launched Mi Band 3’s successor in India. The Mi Band 4 is the company’s best smart band, which comes with an affordable price label and packs a lot of features. It offers a color display with a better interface along with a 22-25 day battery backup. The Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. Now, Xiaomi is planning to launch a new fitness tracker in the country, as per the latest teaser.

The teaser suggests that Xiaomi will launch Mi Band 4i. The phone maker is emphasizing a lot on ‘i’ in the teaser. The teaser also reveals that the upcoming fitness band will help track steps. There are chances that we might see the successor to the Mi Band HRX Edition. To recall, this band offers features like monitoring steps, burnt calories, track sleep patterns, as well as display notifications including incoming calls or text messages. Xiaomi has also teased an image that suggests the new band might offer a design similar to that of the Mi Band 4.


Xiaomi is most likely to launch the Mi Band 4i in India, which will be available for purchase at an affordable price tag. Phone Arena reported that the launch will take place on November 21. Besides, earlier this month, the company launched its first proper smartwatch in China. It is currently unknown as to whether Xiaomi will launch the same smart wearable in the Indian market or not. Xiaomi has priced the watch at 1,299 RMB which amounts to Rs 13,116.

Watch: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone

The Mi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 44-mm frame and 326PPI pixel density. It features Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC with four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. It also comes with 4G connectivity using the eSIM module. Xiaomi has also added a 570mAh battery. It also comes with a built-in App Store with more than 40 optimized apps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 19, 2019 3:20 PM IST

