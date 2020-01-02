comscore Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications, sale starts January 3
News

Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications, sale starts January 3

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch Color was quietly unveiled by the company late last month. Now, its specifications have become clear via the leaked retail box.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 8:57 AM IST
Xiaomi Watch Color

Photo: Weibo

Xiaomi Watch Color, the second smartwatch from the Chinese smartphone maker, was quietly unveiled last month. At the time of its launch, Xiaomi only revealed the design and did not share any details about the specifications. The smartwatch will go on sale starting January 3 in China. Ahead of its availability starting tomorrow, the retail box of the smartwatch has appeared online. The retail box of the smartwatch reveals all the key features of Xiaomi Watch Color.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Watch Color: Key Specifications To Know

The leaked retail box of the wearable helps us fill in the blanks regarding the specifications of Xiaomi Watch Color. The wearable is Wear OS by Google like the Mi Watch unveiled in November. While the Mi Watch came with a square watch face, the Watch Color has a more traditional circular watch face. The wearable is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It supports features like GPS, GLONASS and even has NFC has contactless payments.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

The Xiaomi Watch Color is also water resistant and the retail box reveals that it is rated up to 5 ATM or 50 meters. It, of course, connects using Bluetooth 5.0 low energy and packs a 420mAh battery. The retail box revealing the specifications on Weibo were first spotted by Stufflistings and posted the same on Twitter. The curious element here being that this wearable comes neither with Mi or Redmi branding. It is not clear whether Xiaomi is branching beyond its own brand for the wearable.

Xiaomi has not revealed the retail price and international availability just yet. We should know the price of the Watch Color in China when it goes on sale tomorrow. For the time being, it is clear that Xiaomi is set to expand its smartwatch portfolio in a big way. The company has added second Wear OS smartwatch in the span of a month. We could see more wearables from the company in 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 8:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications
Wearables
Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications
Happy New Year 2020: How to send WhatsApp stickers

How To

Happy New Year 2020: How to send WhatsApp stickers

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

News

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

News

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds Review

Sasmung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

Tata Sky Binge+ price leak, Redmi K30 5G, and more: Daily News Wrap

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out
Tata Sky Binge+ price leak, Redmi K30 5G, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Tata Sky Binge+ price leak, Redmi K30 5G, and more: Daily News Wrap
Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out

News

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 4.2 स्मार्टफोन को अब 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सोनी ने नए प्लेस्टेशन कंट्रोलर के पेटेंट के लिए आवेदन किया

जल्द ही जीरो बेजल टीवी पेश कर सकती है सैमसंग

गोल डायल वाली शाओमी Mi वॉच कलर 3 जनवरी को होगी लॉन्च

Happy New Year 2020: नए साल के जश्न में गूगल का शानदार डूडल

News

Sasmung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked
News
Sasmung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked
Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

News

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

News

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out
Tata Sky Binge+ price leak, Redmi K30 5G, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Tata Sky Binge+ price leak, Redmi K30 5G, and more: Daily News Wrap