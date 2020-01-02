Xiaomi Watch Color, the second smartwatch from the Chinese smartphone maker, was quietly unveiled last month. At the time of its launch, Xiaomi only revealed the design and did not share any details about the specifications. The smartwatch will go on sale starting January 3 in China. Ahead of its availability starting tomorrow, the retail box of the smartwatch has appeared online. The retail box of the smartwatch reveals all the key features of Xiaomi Watch Color.

Xiaomi Watch Color: Key Specifications To Know

The leaked retail box of the wearable helps us fill in the blanks regarding the specifications of Xiaomi Watch Color. The wearable is Wear OS by Google like the Mi Watch unveiled in November. While the Mi Watch came with a square watch face, the Watch Color has a more traditional circular watch face. The wearable is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It supports features like GPS, GLONASS and even has NFC has contactless payments.

The Xiaomi Watch Color is also water resistant and the retail box reveals that it is rated up to 5 ATM or 50 meters. It, of course, connects using Bluetooth 5.0 low energy and packs a 420mAh battery. The retail box revealing the specifications on Weibo were first spotted by Stufflistings and posted the same on Twitter. The curious element here being that this wearable comes neither with Mi or Redmi branding. It is not clear whether Xiaomi is branching beyond its own brand for the wearable.

Xiaomi has not revealed the retail price and international availability just yet. We should know the price of the Watch Color in China when it goes on sale tomorrow. For the time being, it is clear that Xiaomi is set to expand its smartwatch portfolio in a big way. The company has added second Wear OS smartwatch in the span of a month. We could see more wearables from the company in 2020.