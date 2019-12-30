comscore Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch sale in China starts from January 3 | BGR India
News

Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch to go on sale in China starting January 3

Wearables

Xiaomi announced another addition to its wearable products with the Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch. Check out the rumored specifications here

  Updated: December 30, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Mi-Watch-Color

Chinese company Xiaomi is synonymous with producing value-for-money smartphones. This is especially evident in price-sensitive markets like India. However, the brand is looking beyond just smartphones now. With their first smartwatch launched recently, Xiaomi announced another smartwatch called the Xiaomi Watch Color.

The name indicates the new device’s support for colorful straps. According to Xiaomi, this makes the watch suitable for all genders as well as all occasions. The watch will come with support for different types of color combinations too.

Other details including the specifications, available variants, and the pricing of the Xiaomi Watch Color are still under wraps. However, Xiaomi just announced that the watch will be available for buying from January 3 2020 in China. According to rumors, the watch is set to offer similar features and specifications like the Huami Amazfit GTR. This could mean the watch will not likely be a completely functional wear-OS enabled smartwatch like the Xiaomi Mi Watch.

If specifications from the Amazfit GTR are compared, we could see a 1.39-inch color display in the new Watch Color. It would also feature a 453 x 454 resolution. Packed features could include a heart rate sensor, accelerometer and barometer. The watch could also include 5 ATM water-resistance. We could learn more details about the watch in the upcoming days. The new announcement comes just weeks after Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Forbidden City Edition on its crowfunding platform for 1,299 yuan (about Rs 13,270).

Better than the Xiaomi Mi Watch?

If the rumors are to be believed, the Mi Watch will still be the best smartwatch the brand has to offer. Powered by Google’s Wear-OS, The Mi watch is a complete smartwatch that even includes E-SIM capabilities. Launched in China, we are still looking forward to a Global edition of the Mi watch for markets like India. There are also rumors that Xiaomi could launch a Mi Watch Pro with a circular dial that ditches the rectangular Apple Watch-like design.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 11:48 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 30, 2019 12:38 PM IST

