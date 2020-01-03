Xiaomi Watch Color to be unveiled today

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch in China today. The smartwatch looks a lot like Huami’s Amazfit GTR with a circular dial and colorful watch straps. An earlier teaser shared by Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia on its official Weibo account had revealed the Xiaomi Watch Color’s design.

Thanks to the teasers, we already know that the Xiaomi Watch Color packs a circular display. This panel could be 1.39-inch in diagonal size. It will likely have a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. The Xiaomi Watch Color will likely support all the standard fitness tracking features.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

The watch will most likely also sport a heart rate sensor, accelerometer and barometer. The uncanny resemblance to the Amazfit GTR is no surprise, considering Huami is the exclusive provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi, also having made the Mi Band series. It is also expected to be swim-proof as teased by one of the product images. The Xiaomi Watch Color is expected to be available for purchase in at least three casing colors — silver, gold and black.

According to company claims, the watch can provide up to 14 days worth of battery life on a single charge. The Watch Color also comes with NFC and Xiaomi voice assistant. However, both these features are likely to remain specific to the Chinese market, according to XDA Developers.

Better than the Xiaomi Mi Watch?

If the rumors are to be believed, the Mi Watch will still be the best smartwatch the brand has to offer. Powered by Google’s Wear-OS, The Mi watch is a complete smartwatch that even includes eSIM capabilities. Launched in China, we are still looking forward to a Global edition of the Mi watch for markets like India. There are also rumors that Xiaomi could launch a Mi Watch Pro with a circular dial that ditches the rectangular Apple Watch-like design.

(With inputs from IANS)