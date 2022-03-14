Xiaomi has announced to launch of its Xiaomi Watch S1 Active smartwatch globally on March 15. Notably, Xiaomi is hosting a launch event on March 15 where it will launch Xiaomi 12 series globally. The official teaser of the smartwatch reveals that the Watch S1 Active will come in black, white, green, red and blue strap colour options.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active expected specifications, features

For the unversed, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active was launched in China in December last year. It is expected that the global variant will come with the same specifications. The smartwatch is likely to feature a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display that comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is likely to come with a metal frame and two physical buttons on the right edge.

In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with features like heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and energy levels. Additionally, the smartwatch will also come with 117 workout modes.

As for the battery, the smartwatch might house a 470mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, can last up to 12 days on a single charge. However, with GPS turned on, the smartwatch might last up to 30 days. Xiaomi Watch S1 Active can charge fully in 2 hours.

For connectivity, the smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Xiaomi Watch S1 is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or higher. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, and a 22mm TPU/rubber strap. The smartwatch is likely to come in black, white and blue colour options.

For the unversed, the tech giant is expected to launch Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro, alongside Xiaomi Watch S1 Active at the launch event on March 15. The smartphone series has already debuted in China.