Xiaomi Watch S1 launched with sapphire glass-covered display, leather straps, 117 sports modes: Check specifications, price, features

News

Xiaomi Watch S1 launched with sapphire glass-covered display, leather straps

Wearables

The Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display on top with 326 pixels per inch (PPI). The smartwatch features a complete round form factor along with a circular dial.

Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi has revealed its much-anticipated Xiaomi 12 series alongside Xiaomi Watch S1 and new custom ROM MIUI 13. The Chinese tech giant showcased the new line of products in its virtual event ranging from flagship smartphones to laptops. The company unveiled the all-new Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series

The Xiaomi Watch S1 was expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022 in Europe and South Asian countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Price

Xiaomi has launched Watch S1 price at CNY 1,049 (approx. Rs 12308.80) for the rubber wristband and CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs 14068.87) if you want the leather strap models.

Xiaomi has also launched TWS Earphones 3, priced at CNY 449 (approx. Rs 5268.49).

The company has not yet revealed when this smartwatch and earphones will come to India.

Xiaomi Watch S1 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display on top with 326 pixels per inch (PPI). The smartwatch features a complete round form factor and a circular dial with a sapphire glass touch display on the top. S1 comes with two side buttons on the right edge. Xiaomi has attached the S1 with a stainless body and a leather strap.

Other features include 5ATM water resistance, 117 sports modes, and GNSS positioning for movement. In addition, it can also track outdoor activities. The smartwatch can track over 117 sports modes and an NFC module for payments. The tech giant has given a microphone and speaker for calls via your paired phone. The smartwatch can also calculate heart rate and blood oxygen with the help of sensors. It can also maintain sleep tracking. The Watch S1 is powered by a 470mAh battery which the company claims will last up to 12 days of mixed usage. It also supports wireless charging.

  Published Date: December 29, 2021 9:06 AM IST

