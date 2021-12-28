comscore Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series
News

Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series

Wearables

Xiaomi confirmed to showcase high-end smartwatch Watch S1 to debut in China on December 28 alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi is prepping for its next big event that is happening on Tuesday, December 28. The smartphone maker will introduce the anticipated Xiaomi 12 series. But it won’t be just a smartphone launch affair, the company has announced that it will showcase a new high-end smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S1, and new custom ROM MIUI 13. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi Watch S1 to debut alongside flagship Xiaomi 12 series, MIUI 13

Xiaomi took to Weibo to confirm that it will reveal its new smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S1 at the December 28 launch event. The high-end Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch is said to be designed for business professionals. While Xiaomi didn’t spare much detail on the specs front, it did share a glimpse of the design language. Much like any other Xiaomi smartwatch, the new Watch S1 will feature a circular dial with two physical keys on the right side. Xiaomi on the Weibo post cited that the smartwatch will be “exquisite and powerful in every situation.” Reports speculate that the wearable might have LTE capabilities. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

As for MIUI 13, the new software version is tipped to have a slight upgrade over the previous iteration. As per the teasers, Xiaomi will introduce a separate MIUI 13 version for tablets and it will be called MIUI 13 Pad. It is said to allow multitasking for more than two apps with one running in the background and the other two in floating windows. Talking about the Xiaomi 12 series, the company has confirmed that the duo will equip Surge P1 chips for power management. The Pro variant is expected to offer a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series design teased ahead of the December 28 launch

Xiaomi 12 series launch event timing

Xiaomi 12 series along with Watch S1 smartwatch, and MIUI 13 will mark global debut in China on December 28 at 19:30 China Time (5:00 PM IST). The OEM will unwrap the products via a virtual event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series
Wearables
Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series
Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

News

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

Wearables

Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

One Moto launches electric scooter Electa in India with 100kmph top speed: Check price, driving range

Electric Vehicle

One Moto launches electric scooter Electa in India with 100kmph top speed: Check price, driving range

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Apps

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series
Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
Xiaomi 12 series to launch on December 28, design teased by the company: Check features, specifications, price, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series to launch on December 28, design teased by the company: Check features, specifications, price, more
Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

Vaccination for Children: बिना Aadhar Card के भी बच्चों के वैक्सीनेशन के लिए कर पाएंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन, जानें प्रोसेस

Battlegrounds Mobile India में फ्री पाएं कई आइटम, ये आसान स्टेप्स फॉलो करके रिडीम करें कोड

Free Fire में 2021 के 5 सबसे महंगे और स्पेशल Characters की लिस्ट, धांसू है इन सभी की एक्टिव एबिलिटी

भारत में अगले साल शुरू होगी 5G सर्विस, इन शहरों में सबसे पहले मिलेगी कनेक्टिविटी

Xiaomi 12 सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक सामने आई ये डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?
News
Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?
Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

Wearables

Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications
Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant

News

Apple shuts all stores in New York City after spread of Omicron variant
Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report

Apps

Some Samsung Galaxy Store apps capable of carrying malware: Report
Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro to launch on December 29: Live stream details, expected price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers