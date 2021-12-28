Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi is prepping for its next big event that is happening on Tuesday, December 28. The smartphone maker will introduce the anticipated Xiaomi 12 series. But it won’t be just a smartphone launch affair, the company has announced that it will showcase a new high-end smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S1, and new custom ROM MIUI 13. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi Watch S1 to debut alongside flagship Xiaomi 12 series, MIUI 13

Xiaomi took to Weibo to confirm that it will reveal its new smartwatch Xiaomi Watch S1 at the December 28 launch event. The high-end Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch is said to be designed for business professionals. While Xiaomi didn't spare much detail on the specs front, it did share a glimpse of the design language. Much like any other Xiaomi smartwatch, the new Watch S1 will feature a circular dial with two physical keys on the right side. Xiaomi on the Weibo post cited that the smartwatch will be "exquisite and powerful in every situation." Reports speculate that the wearable might have LTE capabilities.

As for MIUI 13, the new software version is tipped to have a slight upgrade over the previous iteration. As per the teasers, Xiaomi will introduce a separate MIUI 13 version for tablets and it will be called MIUI 13 Pad. It is said to allow multitasking for more than two apps with one running in the background and the other two in floating windows. Talking about the Xiaomi 12 series, the company has confirmed that the duo will equip Surge P1 chips for power management. The Pro variant is expected to offer a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50-megapixel triple camera setup.

Xiaomi 12 series launch event timing

Xiaomi 12 series along with Watch S1 smartwatch, and MIUI 13 will mark global debut in China on December 28 at 19:30 China Time (5:00 PM IST). The OEM will unwrap the products via a virtual event.