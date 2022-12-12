Xiaomi recently launched its Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch in China. The highlights of the smartwatch includes an AMOLED display,100 sports modes, offers a body composition measurement feature, and up to 12 days of battery life. It comes in two size variants: 42mm and 46mm. The India launch date of the smartwatch is yet to be announced. Also Read - MIUI 14 is coming to these devices in January 2023: Check full list

Xiaomi Watch S2 specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Watch S2 comes in two storage variants: 1.43-inch and 1.32-inch. It features an AMOLED display with Sapphire glass protection (available in a leather version). The smartwatch also comes with an Always-On display feature. It runs on MIUI Watch OS and is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and later versions. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 series launch rescheduled for December 11: Everything you need to know

In terms of features, the Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch comes with features like blood oxygen tracking, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also offers 100+ sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, football, running, and skipping. Additionally, the smartwatch shows a few health data points including bone salt content, basal metabolic rate, body fat rate and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera tipped to launch in India soon

Just like others in the market, the smartwatch also comes with reminders, stopwatch, alarms, message notifications and more. It also comes with a speaker and a microphone for calling. The smartwatch also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. The smartwatch also packs with a few safety features, where users can send geolocation and SOS messages with a quick keystroke in case of any emergency.

As for the battery, Xiaomi Watch S2 comes with a 500mAh battery (46mm variant) and a 305mAh battery (42mm variant). It offers up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge and the 42mm smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life. For connectivity, the smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZAA, and Beidou.

Xiaomi Watch S2 price

Xiaomi Watch S2 42mm variant is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs. 11,800) whereas the 46mm variant will cost you CNY 1,099 (approx Rs. 13,000). As for the colours, the smartwatch is launched in Black, Light Gold and Silver colour straps. It comes with silicone and leather strap options.