News

Xiaomi's Haylou Solar smartwatch features 30 day battery and costs less than Rs 2,000

Wearables

Despite the name, the Haylou Solar smartwatch, however, is not solar-powered. It charges via magnetic pins like any other smartwatch in the segment.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 12:30 PM IST
Halyou Solar

One of the lesser-known sub-brands of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is Haylou. The company is actually one of the first to be established under the brand in 2015. Haylou started off with audio products including truly wireless earbuds. However, the brand gained some fame when it launched its first smartwatch. The Haylou LS01 was priced at just $14 (about Rs 1,067). Now the brand is back with another affordable watch called the Haylou Solar.

The Solar packs a round dial and the brand says they have gone with a minimalist design to appeal to the youth. The watch features a 1.28 TFT color display panel with a 240 x 240 resolution. There is a metal frame around the bezel and the watch has 22mm silicone breathable straps for comfortable wear.

The Haylou Solar watch is also capable of tracking 12 different physical activities. These are outdoor running, walking, mountain climbing, cycling, elliptical training, yoga, treadmill running, free training, gymnastics, basketball, football and rowing. The watch also packs in a pedometer, calorie counter, a heart rate sensor and sleep tracking. You can also use the watch to remind you when sitting idly or use it to find your paired phone.

The Haylou Solar has a 30-day battery life (340mAh). However, if you set the heart rate monitor to track you 24×7, that figure drops to about 15 days. Despite the misleading name, the watch is not solar-powered. Instead, there are the regular charging pins on the back. The watch also has an IP68 rating which means that it can hold its own during swimming or in the shower.

Connectivity on the Haylou Solar includes Bluetooth 5.0 and a dedicated app called Haylou Fit. The app is available on both Android and iOS. It will help set up the watch and get in-depth stats on physical activities. The Haylou Solar is priced at about $21 (about Rs 1,600). It gained successful crowdfunding and will begin shipping on May 18, 2020.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 12:30 PM IST

