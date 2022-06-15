Yamaha launches two new TWS earbuds in India: Check details

Musical instrument manufacturer, Yamaha Corporation, on Wednesday launched two new truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India. The company said that its newly launched earbuds are based on the company’s philosophy of ‘True Sound’ and they offer ‘detailed and accurate timbre’ while also taking care of the ‘contrast between stillness and motion’. Also Read - Yamaha could launch a new electric scooter in India as early as next month: Check details

The company also said that its newly launched pair of earbuds auto-correct the sound balance optimally according to the volume to reduce ear fatigue. Also Read - Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid priced at around Rs 1.12 lakh launched: What's so special about it

Yamaha TWS earbuds price and availability

The Yamaha TW-E3B TWS earbuds cost Rs 8,490, while the Yamaha TW-E5B cost Rs 14,200. There is no word on the availability of the two earbuds in India yet. Also Read - Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Yamaha TW-E5B TWS earbuds specs and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. It comes with IPX5 dust and water resistant coating and it has Bluetooth version 5.2 for connection. This pair of earbuds comes with Qualcomm’s CVC (Clear Voice Capture), and Qualcomm aptX technologies. It also features a smart Ambient Sound mode for the times when the users need to be aware of their surroundings. For gaming enthusiasts, the TW-E5B has a dedicated Gaming Mode that reduces the delay between sound and video while optimising the audio performance for gaming use and video content.

Coming to battery, the Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds offer a continuous playback time of 30 hours with a charging time of 2.5 hours for the case and 1.5 hours for the earbuds. Yamaha says that these earbuds can last for one hour on 10 minutes of charge. Additional features include controls for phone calls, music playback, and Siri / Google Assistant activation. It is available in Black and Blue colour variants.

Yamaha TW-E3B TWS earbuds specs and features

Coming to the Yamaha TW-E3B TWS earbuds, it comes with 6mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz, IPX5 dust and water resistant coating and Bluetooth version 5.2 for connectivity. It offers high-quality audio codec, Qualcomm aptX, that supports SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm’s advanced aptX audio for higher sound quality. It offers a continuous playback time of 24 hours and it takes approximately two hours to charge completely. It is available in Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black colour variants.