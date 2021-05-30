You can now own a Bugatti at around Rs 80,000

Bugatti, the super sports car company famous for its cars like the Veyron and the Chiron has now entered the smartwatch business. The company has announced its Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo smartwatch models. It has partnered with VIITA to develop these smartwatches. Also Read - Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

All of the smartwatches announced have been named after the company’s hypercars Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Bugatti La Voiture Noire and Bugatti Divo. The company states that the watch hardware consists of 1,000 individual parts, and that they come with 90 different sports modes, blood oxygen monitoring and GPS tracking. Also Read - Flix S1 smartwatch with 24/7 temperature tracking launched in India

Bugatti smartwatches: Price

All of the Bugatti smartwatches, including the Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, the Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and the Ceramique Edition One Divo are priced at Euro 899 (approximately Rs 79,400) for the early birds, and at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 88,100) for the late birds. They are currently listed on Kickstarter with a goal of Euro 60,000 (already surpassed). The Kickstarter campaign will end on June 26. The watch will be delivered to a select number of countries with an estimated timeline of October 2021. Also Read - Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, Ceramique Edition One Divo: Specifications

All of the three Bugatti smartwatches announced come with the same specifications but with a different design. They sport a round AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, with the housing made out of sapphire glass. The watches are offered with two straps — silicone and titanium.

The new BUGATTI smartwatch range, created with VIITA, mirrors the unrivalled precision, artistry and technology synonymous with automobiles crafted in Molsheim. The models offer innumerable technical features, each hand-built of more than 1,000 individual parts.#VIITAforBUGATTI pic.twitter.com/oZmJsTfs3f — Bugatti (@Bugatti) May 27, 2021

The company claims that each watch is hand-built and consists of over 1,000 individual parts. The software has been developed by VIITA. They feature dual sensors to measure heart rate and heart rate variability. All of the watches feature two buttons on the right edge to control the watches.

The devices come with a VO2 Max sensor, 90 sports modes, 10 ATM water resistance, step and calorie recording, regeneration status, stress measurement, sleep tracking, GPS connectivity, activity tracking, altitude measurement and more. All of this is backed by a 445mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 14 days on a charge.

The smartwatches can be controlled using the Bugatti Dashboard app available on Android and iOS. The app supports iOS 13.0 and above, Android 7.0 and above. Apart from controlling the watch, the app can sync all health data, activity tracking, map of activity, training report and more.