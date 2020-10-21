Zebronics has launched its latest smart fitness band in the market. The device called ZEB-FIT920CH comes with seven sports modes and gets a familiar looking design. The wearable also features heart rate monitoring system, sleep monitoring and tracking of steps and calories among others. Also Read - Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched in India with Dolby Digital Plus

The watch sports a 1.37-inch TFT square-shaped display. And it comes with 100+ pre-loaded watch faces as well. The fitness band pairs with the smartphone using the ZEB-FIT 20 series app. Using the app, you can monitor speed pattern, heart-rate or count steps on your smartphone. The company claims ZEB-FIT920CH offers waterproof durability. In addition to this, you also have sports mode for outdoor use, which includes badminton, cycling and football among others. And being a smart wearable, you also get the ability to remotely control phone's camera shutter, find phone when away from the smartwatch and more.

Zebronics says the ZEB-FIT920CH can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge. And you get standby battery life up to 30 days as well. The ZEB-FIT920CH is priced at Rs 1,699 in the country. You can buy the fitness band in two colour options; red and black.

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro soundbar launched in India

The brands launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby’ soundbar earlier this year, which features a theater-like sound experience. The soundbar features a sleek and minimal design. The soundbar has a bunch of connectivity options. These options mean support for HDMI (ARC) and optical input. There is also support for wireless Bluetooth, USB/AUX/ HDMI.

The speaker also has an LED display along with media/volume controls. A companion remote is also provided with the speakers. If you don’t use the soundbar with your TV, you can always connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth and play music. Priced at Rs 29,999, the ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro is available at leading retail outlets across India.