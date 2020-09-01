comscore Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced | BGR India
The Zepp E series starts at USD 249 (about Rs 18,164) and is currently available in the US and UK.

Huami’s popular Amazfit wearable series recently has been going a major revamp. This is in terms of both the products offered by the brand as well as the companion application. The Amazfit app on the Google Play Store was recently renamed to Zepp. However, the interface of the app itself remained largely the same. However, the important take from this was that all future wearables by the brand will be launched under the Zepp name and not as ‘Amazfit’ products. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

The first wearables under the new branding were recently launched as the Zepp E Circle and Zepp E Square. Both the smartwatches are the same except for a difference in the display shape. The Zepp E Circle features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display panel with a 416×416 resolution. Meanwhile, the Square features a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED panel with 348×442 resolution. Both the watches feature a stainless steel body but the choice of materials of the straps, along with the colors is different. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review: Good fitness tracker under Rs 5,000

The Zepp E Circle will be available in “Polar Night Black”, “Moon Grey”, “Onyx Black”, “Ice Blue” and “Champagne Gold Special Edition” variants. Meanwhile, the Zepp E Square will be available in “Polar Night Black”, “Moon Grey”, “Onyx Black”, “Deep Sea Blue”, “Pebble Grey” and “Metallic Black Special Edition” bands. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

The Zepp E watches feature the ability to track a wearer’s sleep stages, including light sleep, deep sleep, the REM stage, and awake time. The watch can then provide users with a sleep score that tells them about how good or bad their overall sleep pattern is.

Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate monitoring with decent sound experience

Other features include a heart-rate sensor, which is also capable of measuring stress levels. There are 11 sports modes including walking, indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, climbing, and more. Water-resistance till up to 5ATM is present but GPS presence is missing on the watches. The Zepp E series starts at USD 249 (about Rs 18,164) and is currently available in the US and UK.

